Murder accused hacked dead in Bogura

A murder accused was hacked to death in front of a temple in Sabgram of Bogura Sadar upazila early Monday, reports UNB.



The deceased was identified as Subrata alias Samrat Das, 27, son of Kalipad Das and accused in five cases.

He is also a prime accused in the death of Jubo League leader Moniruzzaman Manik in 2015.



Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Bogura sadar police station, said that a gang of miscreants attacked Samrat while he was crossing the temple around 1:00am riding on a motorcycle .

