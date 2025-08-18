UNO transferred after DC over Sylhet stone looting
Following Sylhet deputy commissioner (DC) Mohammad Sher Mahbub Murad’s transfer over the incident of stone looting, the government has transferred Companiganj upazila nirbahi officer (INO) Azizunnahar too.
The decision came in a notification signed by Sylhet divisional commissioner Khan Md Reza-un-Nabi on Monday evening. A new DC for Sylhet was appointed today, Monday.
Azizunnahar has been replaced by 36th BCS cadre Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, currently serving as the UNO of Fenchuganj. Azizunnahar will replace him as the UNO in Fenchuganj.
A source in the local administration said, the UNO came under extreme criticism for failing to stop stone looting in several areas across the upazila including the Sada Pathor area, Bunker area, Bholaganj quarry area and the Shah Arefin Tila area.
Most recently, he came under heavy scrutiny after at least 80 per cent of the stones were looted from Sada Pathar, a tourist spot well known at home and abroad. In such a situation, he was transferred. However, these issues were not mentioned as the reason for the transfer.
Meanwhile, Md Sarwar Alam has been appointed today as the new deputy commissioner of Sylhet. Sarwar Alam, a deputy secretary (attached) at the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, is serving as the personal secretary to the ministry’s adviser, professor Asif Nazrul.