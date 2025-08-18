UNO transferred after DC over Sylhet stone looting

Following Sylhet deputy commissioner (DC) Mohammad Sher Mahbub Murad’s transfer over the incident of stone looting, the government has transferred Companiganj upazila nirbahi officer (INO) Azizunnahar too.

The decision came in a notification signed by Sylhet divisional commissioner Khan Md Reza-un-Nabi on Monday evening. A new DC for Sylhet was appointed today, Monday.

Azizunnahar has been replaced by 36th BCS cadre Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, currently serving as the UNO of Fenchuganj. Azizunnahar will replace him as the UNO in Fenchuganj.