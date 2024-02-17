Saint Martin’s bound ships fined Tk 130,000 for overloading

A mobile court has slapped Tk 130,000 fines to two Saint Martin’s island-bound ships at the Inanai Jetty ghat at Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on charges of carrying more passengers than their capacity.

‘MV Baro Awlia’ ship has been fined Tk 100,000 while ‘MV Karnaphuli’ Tk 30,000.

Ukhiya upazila’s assistant commissioner (AC) land Saleh Ahmed slapped the fine during a drive conducted on Saturday morning.