Saint Martin’s bound ships fined Tk 130,000 for overloading
A mobile court has slapped Tk 130,000 fines to two Saint Martin’s island-bound ships at the Inanai Jetty ghat at Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on charges of carrying more passengers than their capacity.
‘MV Baro Awlia’ ship has been fined Tk 100,000 while ‘MV Karnaphuli’ Tk 30,000.
Ukhiya upazila’s assistant commissioner (AC) land Saleh Ahmed slapped the fine during a drive conducted on Saturday morning.
He said MV Baro Awlia was carrying 250 more passengers than its capacity and MV Karnaphuli was carrying 100 more than its capacity.
Also, there was an allegation of harassing the tourists against MV Baro Awlia staffers.
Alongside the financial penalty, the mobile court also warned the ship authorities.
MV Karnaphuli ship’s in-charge and ship owners' association leader Hossain Islam said MV Baro Awlia ship was carrying 1070 passengers while its capacity was 850.
MV Karnaphuli was carrying 850 passengers while it had a capacity of 750 passengers, he added.