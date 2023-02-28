Cholera vaccination campaign inaugurated among Rohingyas in Bhasan Char

To prevent a similar outbreak from happening, the CDC, DGHS, icddr,b, the WHO, and other development partners have taken the initiative to carry out an oral cholera vaccination (OCV) programme in Bhasan Char.

At the inauguration, Nazmul said: “The government has been undertaking various initiatives to protect the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals from infectious diseases. In line with that, we are undertaking an oral cholera vaccination campaign to keep them safe.”

Firdausi appreciated the collaborative vaccination effort and said, “icddr,b along with the Communicable Disease Control of the DGHS, other government agencies and development partners have successfully administered around five million doses of oral cholera vaccine to the Rohingya population since they fled persecution in Myanmar and arrived in Cox’s Bazar in 2017.

“The effort possibly prevented large epidemics and saved many lives. Encouraged by the success, we extended our efforts to Bhasan Char, which is susceptible to infectious diseases like cholera. Bangladesh’s exemplary efforts in humanitarian settings should serve as a model for other parts of the world.”