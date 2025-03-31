Adviser Mahfuj Alam’s father allegedly assaulted in Lakshmipur
Information and broadcast adviser Mahfuj Alam’s father Azizur Rahman Bacchu has allegedly been assaulted in Ramganj upazila of Lakshmipur.
Family members say Azizur Rahman was assaulted in his own village Narayanpur Mollabari in the Ramganj upazila last Sunday.
They alleged former Chhatra Dal leader and a potential president candidate for Swechchhasebak Dal union unit, Shukkur Ali led the attack. Azizur Rahman sustained injuries in his hands after being hit with bricks and had to go to a hospital. One of his relatives also was injured in the incident. Azizur Rahman is the serving organising secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) unit in Ichhapur union.
Meanwhile, students brought a procession under the banner of Student Movement Against Discrimination in protest. The protesters demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the attack.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, adviser Mafuj Alam’s elder brother Mahbub Alam said two separate groups of BNP leaders and activists went to detain banned student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) district unit president Mehedi Hasan when he returned to the area Sunday evening.
At one point, the two groups locked in altercation over the final decision regarding the BCL leader which led to scuffle between the two sides. Later, the leaders and activists of the Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal clashed over this. They even clashed with the locals when the villagers tried to stop the fight between the two factions.
At this point, Azizur Rahman came forward to stop the clash and was assaulted eventually by the Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal activists.
Prime accused Shukkur Ali has been absconding since the incident. His phone was found switched when contacted.
Speaking regarding this, Ramganj upazila BNP general secretary Sheikh Mahbubur Rahman told Prothom Alo over the phone that, “Azizur Rahman is a dedicated BNP activist. Such an attack on him is quite unfortunate.”
He said a BNP team, including him, would visit the spot Monday afternoon. Actions will be taken if anybody from Chhatra Dal or the Swechchhasebak Dal is found to be involved in the incident, he said.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday, Ramganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Bashar said, “There was an altercation between the activists of Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal. At one point, a clash broke out. Azizur Rahman tried to calm down both sides. However, enraged with him, one of the factions assaulted him.
He was taken to a local hospital for first aid after being injured in the incident. Meanwhile, the district BCL president managed to flee from his house amidst the factional clash among the pro-BNP activists over his detention.