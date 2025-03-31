Adviser Mahfuj Alam’s father allegedly assaulted in Lakshmipur

Information and broadcast adviser Mahfuj Alam’s father Azizur Rahman Bacchu has allegedly been assaulted in Ramganj upazila of Lakshmipur.

Family members say Azizur Rahman was assaulted in his own village Narayanpur Mollabari in the Ramganj upazila last Sunday.

They alleged former Chhatra Dal leader and a potential president candidate for Swechchhasebak Dal union unit, Shukkur Ali led the attack. Azizur Rahman sustained injuries in his hands after being hit with bricks and had to go to a hospital. One of his relatives also was injured in the incident. Azizur Rahman is the serving organising secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) unit in Ichhapur union.

Meanwhile, students brought a procession under the banner of Student Movement Against Discrimination in protest. The protesters demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the attack.