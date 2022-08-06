Journalists pay tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Senior journalists and different journalist organisations on Saturday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

Abul Kalam Azad, managing director and chief editor of national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) led the group in placing wreaths at the mausoleum.

Later, they offered doa seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who had to embrace martyrdom on the fateful night of 15 August 1975.