Journalists pay tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Earlier, Abul Kalam Azad along with the former leaders of BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union Journalists and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his mausoleum.
Among others former media advisor to the prime minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) leader Shahjahan Mia and former BFUJ president Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Dainik Jugantar editor Saiful Alam and former BFUJ secretary general Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan were present.
BFUJ leaders led by its president Omar Faruque and secretary general Dip Azad paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mausoleum.
Its vice president Utpal Sarker, office secretary Sebika Rani and member Noor-e-Jannat Sima were also present.
At the time, National Press Club (NPC) leaders paid tributes to Bangabandhu too.
NPC president Farida Yasmin, joint general secretary Moinul Alam, treasurer Shahed Chowdhury along with NPC executive committee members and journalists were present too.