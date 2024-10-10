Flood water recedes slowly in Mymensingh

As water slowly recedes in flood affected upazilas in Mymensingh, the residents are now facing a crisis of food and drinking water.

Haluaghat, Dhobaura and Phulpur upazilas of Mymensingh were flooded due to incessant rain and onrush of upstream water on Friday.

“Water started entering slowly on Friday. Everything gets inundated on Sunday. Water is yet to recede. Such massive flooding is unprecedented,” Riazul Islam, a 59-year-old farmer, said near Bonpara Bridge in Phulpur on Thursday.

Local administrations as well as different voluntary organisations are distributing relief to flood affected people.

The flood situation in Phulpur upazila is improving slowly as water slowly recedes from Sondhara, Singheshwar, Phulpur Sadar, Balia and Rupasi union parishad.

However, around 30,000 people of 32 villages of five union parishads are still waterlogged. The residents of these areas are living mostly on dry food.