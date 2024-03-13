32 receive burn injuries as fire breaks out from gas cylinder in Gazipur

At least 32 people have received burn injuries as a fire breaks out from a gas cylinder at Telirchala area of Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur on Wednesday evening.

Of the injured, 30 people have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital.

The victims include Farjana Akhtar, Mohidul Islam, Nirob, Nargis Akhtar, Johirul Islam, Shilpi Akhtar, Noor Nabi, Shapla Begum, Md Solaiman, Md Akash, Kuti Mia, Sumon Mia and Motaleb Hossain. Names of remaining victims couldn't be known immediately.