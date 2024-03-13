32 receive burn injuries as fire breaks out from gas cylinder in Gazipur
At least 32 people have received burn injuries as a fire breaks out from a gas cylinder at Telirchala area of Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur on Wednesday evening.
Of the injured, 30 people have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital.
The victims include Farjana Akhtar, Mohidul Islam, Nirob, Nargis Akhtar, Johirul Islam, Shilpi Akhtar, Noor Nabi, Shapla Begum, Md Solaiman, Md Akash, Kuti Mia, Sumon Mia and Motaleb Hossain. Names of remaining victims couldn't be known immediately.
Locals and police sources said a trader named Shafiqul has rented a land near a factory at Telirchara area of the upazila and has built a colony there and rented out. As the gas of a cylinder ran out at the house, Shafiqul himself bought a cylinder from a nearby shop.
As he was setting the cylinder, a fire broke out from a stove after the key of the cylinder opened.
At that time, Shafiqul threw the cylinder. The curious men, women and children caught fire. At least 32 people were burned.
Later, nearby people extinguished the fire and rescued the injured to several hospitals at Konabari. Later, they were shifted to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
The Topstar factory is on the opposite of Konabari college in Gazipur. Tin shed houses have been built to the west of the factory. The workers from different factories live there.
Local Dulal Mia said people got news that there was a leakage at a cylinder at a nearby house and they gathered there. At one stage a fire broke out. 32 people received burn injuries there. House owner Shafiqul Islam said the cylinder did not explode. Gas was leaking due to a fault of the cylinder. The cylinder caught fire from a nearby stove.
Kaliakair upazila's Mouchak police line sub-inspector Saiful Alam said the burned people were rescued and sent to Dhaka. The incident is being investigated.