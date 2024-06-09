Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Cumilla border
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly shot a Bangladeshi to death in the the area near the pillar no. 66 along the Jamtala border in Burichang upazila of Cumilla on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 50, from Mirpur village of the upazila.
Local union parishad member Abul Kashem said locals heard the sound of firing from the Jamtala Uttarpara border area around 8:00 am and a Bangladeshi was killed in BSF firing while bringing sugar from India.
Abul Kashem further said that he along with the members of the Border Guard Bangladesh’s (BGB) Shankachail camp went to the barbed wire fence at the border and saw the body.
Wishing anonymity, five local people alleged that slain Anwar Hossain was standing on the Bangladesh side of the border. At one point, BSF members called him from a distance and they then shot him at his legs. Hit with bullets, Anowar Hosain crawled a little distance, but then 3-4 BSF members dragged him to the other side of the fence.
Regarding this, BGB battalion-60 commander Lt. Col. AM Jaber bin Jabbar told Prothom Alo, “A Bangladeshi was killed in BSF firing and the BSF also took the body. They also identified the body and prepared the inquest report. We are maintaining communion at battalion levels. The process is underway to bring back the body by holding a flag meeting after completing legal formalities.”