Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Cumilla border

Local union parishad member Abul Kashem said locals heard the sound of firing from the Jamtala Uttarpara border area around 8:00 am and a Bangladeshi was killed in BSF firing while bringing sugar from India.

Abul Kashem further said that he along with the members of the Border Guard Bangladesh’s (BGB) Shankachail camp went to the barbed wire fence at the border and saw the body.

Wishing anonymity, five local people alleged that slain Anwar Hossain was standing on the Bangladesh side of the border. At one point, BSF members called him from a distance and they then shot him at his legs. Hit with bullets, Anowar Hosain crawled a little distance, but then 3-4 BSF members dragged him to the other side of the fence.