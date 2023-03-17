Retired army sergeant abducted by KNA

A retired army sergeant has reportedly been abducted by Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA), the military unit of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), from Boga Lake-Keokradong-Duppanipara road in Bandarban.

KNA admitted the abduction, sharing a Facebook post on Friday around 1:00pm to their page namely 'Bha-Te Kuki'.