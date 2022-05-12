Nearly 2,359 litres of edible oil seized in Natore

Local authorities have seized 2,359 litres of edible oil which was illegally stored in five shops in Natore town on Wednesday, reports UNB.

A joint team of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) and members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted the drives in the town and made the seizure, said commanding officer of RAB-5, Farhad Hossain.

They also imposed a cumulative fine of Tk 98,000 on the owners of the five shops and sold the seized items at the local market.