Voting was underway at women’s voting booth 4 and mean’s voting booth 3 at a classroom of this polling centre.

Mohamamd Enamul was seen standing next to the voting booth and telling a voter, who was inside the booth, that “Cast a vote for boat symbol first, and then vote for others.”

Though agents of hand fan, deer, table clock and boat symbols were present at the polling station, none of them was seen protesting Mohammad Emanul.

At one stage, on-duty police and Ansar members entered the voting booth and ousted him from the booth. While leaving the booth, Mohammad Enamul was heard instructing the boat symbol’s agent, Sakib Hossain, saying, “Why have you been sitting here. You should be sitting next to the voting booth. Make people vote for boat, and supervise the voting.”