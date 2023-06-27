Trial not ended even in 22 months

According to case statement, a certain Suma Akter married Julhas five years ago after divorcing one of the accused, Md Shahin. Julhas went to Manikganj for personal reasons on the day of the event. Meanwhile, Md Shahin and other accused planned to kill Julhas. Julhas returned from Manikganj by a bus. As he got down from the bus in Barbaria bus stand at 2:45pm, Md Shahin and others stuck Julhas from the back with a knife and slit his throat four-inch deep.

At that time, Md Moazzem Hossain grappled with Julhas. Julhas ran toward the Barbaria mosque to save himself. The attackers then chased Julhas, caught him, stuck on the right and left side of his chest and fled the scene. Police detained Md Shahin and Md Moazzem Hossain with the help of locals. Julhas was rushed to Manikganj Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead. At the time of his death, Julhas was the finance secretary of Jubo League’s Manikganj Sadar upazila unit.