Trawler capsize in Bay

Seven bodies of fishermen recovered, one still missing

Correspondent
Seven bodies of missing fishermen were recovered in two days after a fishing trawler with 19 fishermen onboard capsized in the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

Of them, the bodies of three – Azizul Haque, Hosen Ahmed and Nurul Absar – were recovered Sunday morning from Nazirar Tek point in the Bay of Bengal while two more bodies – Anwar Hossain, Nurul Islam – drifted ashore around 4:00pm.

On Saturday, two bodies – Mohammad Taiyub and Saiful Islam - were recovered from Sonadia channel in Moheskhali upazila.

According to the locals, a trawler carrying 19 fishermen sailed for Bay on Tuesday for fishing from Cox’s Bazar sadar. The fishermen were returning to the coast on Friday due to the inclement weather. On its way back, the trawler was hit by rough waves in the Fararchar area, about four nautical miles from the coast, and sank at noon.

On information, the members of coast guard rescued eight fishermen while three survived by swimming to another fishing boat. Eight fishermen went missing.

Cox’s Bazar model police station inspector (OC investigation) Md Selim Uddin said eight fishermen went missing on Friday afternoon. Of them, the bodies of seven were recovered in two days: Saturday and Sunday. One identified as Kurshed Alam is still missing. The operation is underway to trace him.

