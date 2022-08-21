Seven bodies of fishermen recovered, one still missing

Seven bodies of missing fishermen were recovered in two days after a fishing trawler with 19 fishermen onboard capsized in the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

Of them, the bodies of three – Azizul Haque, Hosen Ahmed and Nurul Absar – were recovered Sunday morning from Nazirar Tek point in the Bay of Bengal while two more bodies – Anwar Hossain, Nurul Islam – drifted ashore around 4:00pm.