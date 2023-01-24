BCL leader chopped, beat up by miscreants wearing masks, helmets

A Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader has been injured critically after a group of miscreants covering their faces with masks and helmets chopped him at his room at Sher-E-Bangla hall of Barisal University.

Two other students, who were in the room of BCL leader Mohiuddin Ahmed alias Sifat at that time, were also beaten up.

BCL is the student wing of ruling Awami-League (AL).