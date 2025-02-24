Anti-discrimination Student Movement blocks Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding committee abolition

A faction of local leaders and activists of Anti-discrimination Student Movement blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway today, Monday, demanding abolition of their district committee.

The demonstrators blocked the road for an hour from 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm in the Manra area near the Manikganj bus stand creating long tailbacks on either side of the road. The passengers and transport workers endured immense sufferings due to the blockade.

The demonstrators left the roads after giving a 72-hour ultimatum to dissolve the committee.

District traffic police inspector (administration) Abdul Hamid Khan said the Dhaka-Aricha highway was blocked, demanding abolition of the district unit of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. The situation became normal as soon as the vehicular movement resumed.