Anti-discrimination Student Movement blocks Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding committee abolition
A faction of local leaders and activists of Anti-discrimination Student Movement blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway today, Monday, demanding abolition of their district committee.
The demonstrators blocked the road for an hour from 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm in the Manra area near the Manikganj bus stand creating long tailbacks on either side of the road. The passengers and transport workers endured immense sufferings due to the blockade.
The demonstrators left the roads after giving a 72-hour ultimatum to dissolve the committee.
District traffic police inspector (administration) Abdul Hamid Khan said the Dhaka-Aricha highway was blocked, demanding abolition of the district unit of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. The situation became normal as soon as the vehicular movement resumed.
According to the sources in the organisation, the Anti-discrimination Student Movement central committee approved a 421-member district committee last Thursday. Anti-discrimination Student Movement central convener Hasnat Abdullah and member secretary Arif Sohel signed it. A faction of the organisation in the district has been demanding abolition of the committee since. They blocked the road as part of their protest today.
Earlier on Saturday, the protesters held a press conference at the Manikganj Press Club auditorium to press home their demand of dissolving the committee. They said they would block the road had the committee not dissolved within 24 hours. They blocked the road today as per their announcement.
District traffic police, eyewitnesses and local sources said a faction of the district unit of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement brought out a procession from Porhra area of the city. They moved towards the Manra area near the Manikganj bus stand. There they blocked the road for an hour from 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm creating a 6-km tailback on either side of the road. After that they left the road and the vehicular movement resumed.
After that they vandalised the three-storey building owned by Manikganj municipal unit Awami League general secretary Zahidul Islam.
Manikganj unit Anti-discrimination Student Movement joint member secretary Ashraful Islam led the demonstration.
He claimed several persons, who were affiliated with the Chhatra League got posts in the committee whereas several others who led the Anti-discrimination Student Movement from the front have been excluded.
“People who have never been involved in organisational activities have been given posts. We will go for tough programmes if this committee isn’t dissolved within the next 72 hours.”
Speaking regarding the allegation raised by the protesters Anti-discrimination Student Movement Manikganj unit convener Omar Faruk said, “They are holding people hostage for their own interest. We will discuss the matter with the central committee.”