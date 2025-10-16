RUCSU elections see around 70pc turnout, 63pc in female halls, 79pc in male halls
Around 70 per cent of votes were cast in the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) election.
Chief Election Commissioner F. Nazrul Islam confirmed the information to Prothom Alo on Thursday evening.
Chief Election Commissioner told Prothom Alo over the mobile phone around 7:00 pm that a total of 69.83 per cent votes had been cast in the RUCSU election. Vote counting is currently underway.
Describing the election as festive, the Chief Election Commissioner said that observers informed them they had never seen such a transparent election before.
According to Election Commission sources, the average voter turnout in 11 male dormitories was 78.97 per cent.
Among them, Sher-e Bangla Fazlul Haque Hall recorded 73.92 per cent, Shah Makhdum Hall 77.71 per cent, Nawab Abdul Latif Hall 69.18 per cent, Syed Ameer Ali Hall 77.78 per cent, Shahid Shamsuzzoha Hall 76.53 per cent, Shahid Habibur Rahman Hall 71.55 per cent, Matihar Hall 73.22 per cent, Madar Bux Hall 71.25 per cent, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall 77.60 per cent, Shahid Ziaur Rahman Hall 71.68 per cent, and Bijoy 24 Hall 73.84 per cent.
Meanwhile, the average voter turnout in six female dormitories was 63.24 per cent.
Among them, Mannujan Hall recorded 67.11 per cent, Rokeya Hall 59.60 per cent, Taposi Rabeya Hall 63.66 per cent, Begum Khaleda Zia Hall 61.49 per cent, Rahmatunnesa Hall 60.70 per cent, and July-36 Hall 66.87 per cent.