RUCSU elections see around 70pc turnout, 63pc in female halls, 79pc in male halls

Around 70 per cent of votes were cast in the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) election.

Chief Election Commissioner F. Nazrul Islam confirmed the information to Prothom Alo on Thursday evening.

Chief Election Commissioner told Prothom Alo over the mobile phone around 7:00 pm that a total of 69.83 per cent votes had been cast in the RUCSU election. Vote counting is currently underway.