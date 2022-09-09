10 injured as Sitakunda slum-dwellers clash with law enforcers

At least 10 people, including police and ansar members, were injured during a clash with illegal occupants of Jangal Salimpur in Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram on Thursday, reports UNB.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when law enforcers went to visit a spot in Alinagar area where a camp of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) will be established, said Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda police station.