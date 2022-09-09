Local News

10 injured as Sitakunda slum-dwellers clash with law enforcers

Prothom Alo English Desk
As the illegal occupants started throwing brick chips at the visiting officers, police was forced to fire rubber bullets in defence at Sitakunda on Thursday.
As the illegal occupants started throwing brick chips at the visiting officers, police was forced to fire rubber bullets in defence at Sitakunda on Thursday. UNB

At least 10 people, including police and ansar members, were injured during a clash with illegal occupants of Jangal Salimpur in Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram on Thursday, reports UNB.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when law enforcers went to visit a spot in Alinagar area where a camp of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) will be established, said Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda police station.

Six of the injured were identified as Ansar member Bablu Mandal, 28, slum dweller Md Aliraj Hossain, 26, Amena Begum, 35, Amena Begum, 50, Md Parvez and Md Rasul, 20. They were sent to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital, said the OC.

As the illegal occupants started throwing brick chips at the visiting officers, police was forced to fire rubber bullets in defence, he added.

On 30 August, the district administration warned of an eviction drive to the illegal occupants of Jangal Salimpur if they do not relocate willingly.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment