9 Swechasebak League men detained for attempt to snatch accused from police station
The police have arrested nine people, including local leaders of Swechasebak League, for their alleged involvement in an attempt of snatching an accused from the Shajahanpur police station in Bogura.
The incident took place on Saturday night. Eight policemen sustained injuries during the snatching attempt, while two have been admitted to hospital. Following the arrests, the police conducted a drive and recovered two foreign pistols, along with seven rounds of bullets.
The arrestees include Nurujjaman, general secretary of Swechasebak League’s Shajahanpur upazila unit and chairman of Majhira union parishad; Saidur Rahman, vice-president of the unit; Mithun Hasan, general secretary of the organisation’s Aria union unit, Saddam Robin, Ramjan Ali, Borhan Uddin, Mirajul Rahman, Aminul Islam, and Mithun Miya, activists of the organisation.
Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shajahanpur police station, said they arrested nine terrorists, including Nurujjaman, in connection with the incident of attacking the police inside the station.
Later, they recovered foreign-made pistols and ammunition from the residences of Nurujjaman and Najmul, he added.
Preparations were underway to file cases, on allegations of obstructing government duties, possessing illegal arms, attacking the police, unauthorised entry to the police station, and breaching discipline.
According to the police station, the developments came when the police conducted a drive at Ariya Bazar of Shajahanpur and arrested Mithun Hasan while drinking liquor. Two Burmese knives were recovered from his possession.
It was followed by the snatching attempt at the police station.