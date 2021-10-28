No cracks in the pillars of Bahaddarhat flyover: Designer company

He said they had inspected various parts of the ramp, including the pillars.
Initially it seemed that there were no cracks. In this condition, there is no obstacle for light vehicles weighing less than five tonnes to use the flyover. However, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to move, he added.
Meanwhile, after the inspection of the expert team, some people were seen covering the cracked pillars with cement.
The technical expert team of DPM including managing director engineer Abdus Sobhan, director engineer Shah Jahan Alam and senior structural engineer Sami Mohammad Reza were present during the inspection.
On Monday, a photo spread on Facebook showing a crack in a pillar on the Arakan road ramp of MA Mannan Flyover in the port city.
After verifying the authenticity of the post, police had stopped the traffic on the Arakan road ramp since 10:00pm on Monday.
On Tuesday morning, the mayor and chief engineer of Chattogram City Corporation also said that the cracks occurred due to construction defects. The mayor also expressed the fear of an accident at any time.
This is not the first time that cracks have been spotted on the flyover. In January 2018, a big crack appeared in one of the ramps linking the flyover.
In November 2012, 14 people were killed when three steel girders of the flyover collapsed during construction work in the Bahaddarhat area. Again on 29 June of that year, a 130-foot-long concrete girder collapsed in Bahaddarhat.
To reduce traffic in the city, the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) took the initiative to build MA Mannan flyover from the city's toll plaza to Bahaddarhat, an area of one kilometre.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone in January 2010. Later, the Bangladesh Army was entrusted with the responsibility of supervising its construction work. The PM inaugurated the flyover on 12 October, 2013.