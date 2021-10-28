No cracks in the pillars of Bahaddarhat flyover: Designer company

Experts from Design Planning and Management (DPM) Consultants Limited claimed on Wednesday after inspection that there are no cracks in the pillars of the Bahaddarhat flyover in Chattogram, reports UNB.

The company designed the infrastructure.

Engineer MA Sobhan, managing director of DPM Consultants, said the photos that have spread through social media seemed like cracks are basically construction joints. The place marked as a crack is not a crack, but a joint of a pair of pillars. Even then, whether there are any cracks inside the pillars will be checked using modern equipment.