College principal hammered, forced to resign in Faridpur

A college principal has allegedly been hammered and forced to sign his resignation paper at Jadunnadi of Saltha upazila in Faridpur.

The victim is Obaidur Rahman, principal of Nabokam Pally College, while the allegation targets some students and outsiders backed by two influential figures of the area.

A video clip of the incident, which took place around 10:00 am on Thursday, is now making rounds on social media.