Nor'wester kills three of a family in Sunamganj

The deceased were Mousoma Begum, 35, wife of Harun Mia, their four-year-daughter Mahina Akter and one-year-son Hossain. They were from Chakbania village of Netrokana’s Kendua upazila.
Patli union parishad panel chairman Nazrul Islam confirmed the death of three people.
Police and locals said Harun Mia is caretaker of a house owned by UK expatriate Bulu Mia in Sulemanpur. Harun Mia lived with his family at that house. A tree broke and fell on the tin-roofed house in which they lived when a nor'wester hit the area around 5:00am, killing the three on the spot.
Jagannathpur police officer-in-charge said police arrived in the spot and were working to recover the bodies.