Nor’wester likely tonight in several districts

A nor’wester is advancing east towards Bangladesh border from Asansol district of India's West Bengal. The nor'wester was supposed to enter Bangladesh through Rajshahi, Kushtia and Chuadanga borders at around 8:00pm.

Later, the nor’wester can enter Indian state of Tripura passing through Meherpur, Rajbari, Faridpur, Madaripur, Manikganj and Narsingdi districts. This forecast has been found through analysing the data of international meteorological agencies.