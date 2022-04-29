Nor’wester likely tonight in several districts

Md Bazlur Rashid, a meteorologist of the meteorological department told Prothom Alo that a heatwave is going on for last one week. Usually, nor’westers, thunderstorms, and rains follow such heatwaves. Such possibilities have arisen now.
Another nor’wester along with lightning and hailstorms can pass through Mymensingh division later in the evening. There is a high possibility of the storm passing through Tangail, Kishoreganj, Gazipur and Narayanganj districts in between 8:00pm to 12:00am.
Besides, there are high possibilities of nor’wester, lightening and hailstorms sweeping over the districts of Rangpur division from 8:00pm to 12:00am this night.