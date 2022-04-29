Local News

Nor’wester likely tonight in several districts

A nor’wester is advancing east towards Bangladesh border from Asansol district of India's West Bengal. The nor'wester was supposed to enter Bangladesh through Rajshahi, Kushtia and Chuadanga borders at around 8:00pm.

Later, the nor’wester can enter Indian state of Tripura passing through Meherpur, Rajbari, Faridpur, Madaripur, Manikganj and Narsingdi districts. This forecast has been found through analysing the data of international meteorological agencies.

Md Bazlur Rashid, a meteorologist of the meteorological department told Prothom Alo that a heatwave is going on for last one week. Usually, nor’westers, thunderstorms, and rains follow such heatwaves. Such possibilities have arisen now.

Another nor’wester along with lightning and hailstorms can pass through Mymensingh division later in the evening. There is a high possibility of the storm passing through Tangail, Kishoreganj, Gazipur and Narayanganj districts in between 8:00pm to 12:00am.

Besides, there are high possibilities of nor’wester, lightening and hailstorms sweeping over the districts of Rangpur division from 8:00pm to 12:00am this night.

