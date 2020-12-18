Now sculpture of Bagha Jatin vandalised in Kushtia

Following the vandalising of an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman just two weeks ago, miscreants have this time vandalised the sculpture of Jatindranath Mukherjee, popularly known as Bagha Jatin, a freedom fighter of undivided India.
Parts of the sculpture, installed in front of the main entrance of Koya College in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia, was vandalised on Thursday night, said Kumarkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Razibul Islam Khan who visited the spot along with Mojibur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of local police station.
The UNO said miscreants broke parts of the nose and right cheek of the sculpture. The matter is being given utmost importance.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Koya College principal Harun Ar Rashid said, "The college is now closed. Local people informed me over phone that the sculpture has been vandalised. I’m going to the spot."
Bagha Jatin was one of most famous anti-British freedom fighters. He was born at Koya village. Bagha Jatin earned the epithet ‘Bagha’ as he alone killed a Royal Bengal Tiger with a dagger after fighting with it for nearly three hours. The sculpture was made at the initiative of Kumarkhali upazila administration to remember him at his birth place.
Former Khulna divisional commissioner Abdus Samad inaugurated the sculpture on 6 December 2016.
Kushtia police super SM Tanvir Arafat said he sent police to the spot.