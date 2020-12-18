Now sculpture of Bagha Jatin vandalised in Kushtia

Following the vandalising of an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman just two weeks ago, miscreants have this time vandalised the sculpture of Jatindranath Mukherjee, popularly known as Bagha Jatin, a freedom fighter of undivided India.

Parts of the sculpture, installed in front of the main entrance of Koya College in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia, was vandalised on Thursday night, said Kumarkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Razibul Islam Khan who visited the spot along with Mojibur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of local police station.

The UNO said miscreants broke parts of the nose and right cheek of the sculpture. The matter is being given utmost importance.