First phase of Ijtema begins

The first phase of Ijtema for Tabligh’s Shura-e-Nizam or the followers of Maulana Zubair started with the opening Ambayan (sermon) on Thursday evening on the banks of Turag River in Tongi of Gazipur.

Thousands of Muslims have gathered on the Ijteme field on this occasion. This phase of the Ijtema will end with the Akheri Munajat (final prayer) on 2 February. Gazipur Metropolitan Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the district administration has tightened security centering the Ijtema.