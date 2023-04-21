Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated in Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of Muslims, is being celebrated in some upazilas of Dinajpur and Lalmonirhat districts amid religious fervour in line with Saudi Arabia on Friday, reports UNB.

People in these upazilas are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr a day before the nationwide celebration of Eid in Bangladesh on Saturday.

Eid Jamaats were held in Sadar, Chirirbandar, Biral, Kaharole, Birampur upazilas of the district in participation with several thousands of Muslim devotees in the morning.