Sylhet BNP leaders behind looting stones in broad daylight

Once, as far as the eye could see, there were only stones. Now, the landscape is marked by countless pits and shallow ditches. Years of unchecked looting have depleted the rivers and quarries of Sylhet’s once-thriving “stone empire”.

In the last 10 months especially, stones have been plundered in broad daylight—allegedly under the patronage of the leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its affiliated organisations.

Shah Shaheda Akhtar, Sylhet divisional coordinator of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), told Prothom Alo that the local administration’s indifference has made it impossible to stop the illegal stone extraction.

“Thousands of people are indiscriminately looting stones from rivers and quarries. Yet the administration is taking no action,” she said.

On Saturday morning, when environment, forest and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and power, energy and mineral resources adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan visited Jaflong—an environmentally critical area (ECA)—they were met with protests.