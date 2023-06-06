BNP expels 43 leaders for participating in Sylhet city polls

Forty-three BNP leaders, including independent mayoral candidate Salah Uddin Rimon, have been expelled for life from the party as they are contesting the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation election, defying the party's decision to boycott all polls under the incumbent government, reports UNB.
BNP joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi issued a notice in this regard on Monday night, confirmed Sylhet city unit President Nasim Hossain.
He said, "The 43 leaders and activists have been permanently expelled for disobeying the party's decision to not take part in the upcoming Sylhet city polls."
Initially, show-cause notices were sent to 41 leaders for their participation in the election, defying the party's directives on Saturday (3 June).
However, they failed to provide a satisfactory response, prompting the central leadership to take further action. Later, two more names were added to the list.
According to the expulsion letter, "Your decision to contest as a candidate in the SCC polls, disregarding the party's decision, is unacceptable. Your actions betray the aspirations of the pro-democratic community, including the families who have suffered enforced disappearances, murders, and government repression during the past 15 years of the democratic movement.
"As per the provisions of the party constitution, you are expelled for life from all positions, including primary membership of BNP. Your name will be remembered as a dishonest, traitorous figure in the history of saving democracy, similar to Mir Jafar," it said.
Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury, president of Sylhet district BNP, said the party had chosen not to participate in the elections under the current government and Election Commission (EC).
"Those who disregarded the party's decision and became candidates have been expelled for life by the central BNP leadership," he added.