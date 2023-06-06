BNP expels 43 leaders for participating in Sylhet city polls

He said, "The 43 leaders and activists have been permanently expelled for disobeying the party's decision to not take part in the upcoming Sylhet city polls."

Initially, show-cause notices were sent to 41 leaders for their participation in the election, defying the party's directives on Saturday (3 June).

However, they failed to provide a satisfactory response, prompting the central leadership to take further action. Later, two more names were added to the list.