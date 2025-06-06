BGB tightens border patrols in Brahmanbaria to curb smuggling, drug trafficking, push-ins
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has intensified patrols along various points of the border in Brahmanbaria to prevent the illegal entry of sacrificial animals from India ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, curb post-Eid smuggling of raw hides and combat drug trafficking and other cross-border crimes.
The move also aims to thwart push-in attempts by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), according to Lt Col Jabbar Ahmed, commanding officer of the 25 BGB Battalion.
On Friday afternoon during his visit to the border area in Anarpur under Fakirmora BOP in Akhaura upazila to inspect the security arrangements, he said, “Instructions have been issued for BGB to remain on high alert to prevent the smuggling of sacrificial animal hides after Eid, combat drug and goods smuggling, and resist any push-in attempts by the BSF.”
He added that surveillance and patrols have been significantly increased in the border areas as part of these efforts.
Thanks to the heightened vigilance of both BGB personnel and local residents, no push-in incidents have been reported in this sector so far, he noted.
“In the past month alone, the 25 BGB Battalion has seized drugs and smuggled goods worth over Tk 9 crore and 36 lakh,” the BGB official added, stressing that anti-smuggling drives will continue.