BGB tightens border patrols in Brahmanbaria to curb smuggling, drug trafficking, push-ins

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has intensified patrols along various points of the border in Brahmanbaria to prevent the illegal entry of sacrificial animals from India ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, curb post-Eid smuggling of raw hides and combat drug trafficking and other cross-border crimes.

The move also aims to thwart push-in attempts by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), according to Lt Col Jabbar Ahmed, commanding officer of the 25 BGB Battalion.