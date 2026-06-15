Man stranded at zero line on Kushtia border pleads, “Save our lives”
“We are requesting you. Please make some arrangements for us. Please save our lives.” A 50-year-old man who was reportedly subjected to an attempted push-in at the Daulatpur border in Kushtia made this emotional appeal to a local resident on Sunday afternoon.
A 55-second video clip shows the man making repeated pleas for assistance.
A local resident, Md Gaziur Rahman, discreetly delivered food and clothing to the group on Sunday afternoon and recorded the video on his mobile phone. Prothom Alo has obtained a copy of the footage.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Md Gaziur Rahman said that at around 3:00 pm he took new clothes for the women, men and children who were staying near the zero line.
He also provided several mosquito nets. Another resident, Milon Ali, gave them a large ripe jackfruit for food. In addition, local people supplied cooked meals and dry food.
He said, “The children are suffering greatly. It is very upsetting to see their condition. I could not remain indifferent, so I am helping them on humanitarian grounds.”
The 55-second video shows 12 people sitting and lying haphazardly on a sheet of polythene beneath a silk cotton tree beside an embankment in a jute field.
In the footage, the 50-year-old man says, “At present, we are in a desperate situation. Our children are almost unwell. We cannot endure these conditions with our children in this intense heat. Please make some arrangements for us. We can no longer bear this hardship. We are living in extreme distress with our children. We have no clothes. We are in a very miserable condition.”
Continuing his appeal, he says, “Please make some arrangements for us. Please help save our lives. We do not want anything else. We have all the necessary documents. Please examine them and determine who we are. Are we citizens of this country, or are we Rohingya? Please investigate and find out. All our papers and documents are in order. We have relatives here. Please make some arrangements for us.”
No resolution has emerged for the 12 women, men and children, including several children, who remain near the zero line after an alleged attempted push-in.
More than 63 hours have passed, yet the border guards of both countries remain on alert.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has denied carrying out any push-in and has refused to take responsibility for the group.
Meanwhile, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) says it never conducts push-ins and therefore cannot allow any unauthorised entry into the country.
Subedar Asaduzzaman, company commander of Pragpur camp under 47 BGB Battalion, told Prothom Alo that there had been no new developments. The 12 individuals remain at the same location.
He added that the BSF had provided no further information following Sunday's flag meeting. According to him, the BSF has claimed that the 12 individuals are not Indian nationals.