Man stranded at zero line on Kushtia border pleads, “Save our lives”

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Md Gaziur Rahman said that at around 3:00 pm he took new clothes for the women, men and children who were staying near the zero line.

He also provided several mosquito nets. Another resident, Milon Ali, gave them a large ripe jackfruit for food. In addition, local people supplied cooked meals and dry food.

He said, “The children are suffering greatly. It is very upsetting to see their condition. I could not remain indifferent, so I am helping them on humanitarian grounds.”

The 55-second video shows 12 people sitting and lying haphazardly on a sheet of polythene beneath a silk cotton tree beside an embankment in a jute field.

In the footage, the 50-year-old man says, “At present, we are in a desperate situation. Our children are almost unwell. We cannot endure these conditions with our children in this intense heat. Please make some arrangements for us. We can no longer bear this hardship. We are living in extreme distress with our children. We have no clothes. We are in a very miserable condition.”