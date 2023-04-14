Chuadanga records season’s highest temperature at 41.7 degrees Celsius

The highest temperature of the country this year was recorded in Chuadanga at 41.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, reports UNB.

The district has also recorded the highest temperature across the country for 13 consecutive days, according to Chuadanga Weather Observatory.

Jaminur Rahman, in charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory, said, "Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of the country this season at 41.7 degree celsius in Chuadanga at 3:00pm today. Besides, the highest temperature of the country was recorded here from 2 to 14 April."