DIG stops selling milk in prison

Deputy inspector general of prisons (DIG prison) in Chattogram division Tipu Sultan has stopped selling milk produced in his farm to Chattogram Central Jail.

No cycle van carrying drums of milk was taken from his residence to the prison today, Thursday.

Cleaners Md Alamgir and Suresh Chandra Das used to take milk drums from the DIG prison’s residence to the prison in a cycle van every day.

When asked, cleaner Md Alamgir told Prothom Alo this afternoon that they did not take milk to the prison today. When asked about the reason he said, “These are matters concerning the officers. We did not take the milk because we were prohibited.”

When DIG prison of Chattogram division, Tipu Sultan was called to inquire about this, he did not pick up the phone. Tipu Sultan joined in Chattogram on 4 February last year.

He brought the cows with him when he was transferred from Mymensingh. Since then, he has been selling milk in the prison.

Later in the afternoon, inspector general of prisons (IG prisons) Brigadier General Syed Mohammad Motaher Hossain told Prothom Alo that the supply of milk to the prison has been stopped. In response to a question, he said that the process of forming a probe committee is underway.