Factory set afire in Gazipur

A factory named Big Boss has been set ablaze at Bhobanipur area in Gazipur’s Kashimpur.

The factory was set afire around 11:30 in the morning today.

As fire fighters had rushed to the factory to douse the blaze, workers drove them out.

Mohiuddin Ahmed, inspector (investigation) of Kashimpur police station, said workers of a factory of Beximco Group started a demonstration demanding arrears. They also demanded other adjacent factories stop and carry out attacks and vandalism.