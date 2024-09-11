Factory set afire in Gazipur
A factory named Big Boss has been set ablaze at Bhobanipur area in Gazipur’s Kashimpur.
The factory was set afire around 11:30 in the morning today.
As fire fighters had rushed to the factory to douse the blaze, workers drove them out.
Mohiuddin Ahmed, inspector (investigation) of Kashimpur police station, said workers of a factory of Beximco Group started a demonstration demanding arrears. They also demanded other adjacent factories stop and carry out attacks and vandalism.
Witnesses said workers of the Beximco factory started a demonstration demanding wages. The demonstrators blocked the road. At one point, a group of workers set fire to the factory of Big Boss and took position in the area with sticks.
Gazipur fire service’s deputy assistant director Abdullah Al Arefin said two units of fire service rushed to the spot. But they left the place as workers vandalized a fire service vehicle.
He said that they sought the army's assistance. Fire service can work in extinguishing the fire with the army's cooperation.
Big Boss Corporation Limited’s storekeeper Wahed Khan said Beximco factory’s workers had been demonstrating demanding arrears. At one point, the workers of the Beximco Group attacked different factories in adjacent areas. Later they set fire to the warehouse of the Big Boss factory.
Correction: The news initially mentioned Big Boss factory is a sister concern of Beximco Group. Actually the factory is not owned by Beximco Group.