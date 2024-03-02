Nightlong firing, shelling near Mongdu rock Teknaf

Intermittent gunshots and mortar shell firing took place in several villages near Mongdu town in the Myanmar state of Rakhine from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

As deafening sounds of shelling shook the area in Tenkaf municipality, Whykong, Hinla, and Sabrang of Teknaf upazila, Cox’s Bazar, at least 12,000 people passed sleepless nights in these areas.

Locals said fresh conflict erupted since Thursday following a pause of three days with fighting intensifying on Thursday and Friday nights along with mortar shells being fired from jet planes.