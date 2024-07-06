St Martin’s cut off from mainland, residents suffer from food crisis

The waterway communication between St Martin's Island and Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar is yet to be normalised, leaving a total of 10 thousand residents of the island in acute crisis of daily essentials.

Goods had been transported to the only coral island of the country through an alternative route but that too has been cut off since 22 June.

St Martin’s union parishad chairman Mujibur Rahman and service trawler owner’s association’s president Abdur Rashid confirmed the plights the residents of the island are undergoing.

Abdur Rashid told Prothom Alo that two trawlers named SB Nayeem and SB Mayer Doa with supplies on 22 June went to St Martin’s through the alternative route. The supplies included over three hundred gas cylinders, food items and 10-12 passengers. Besides, two speed boats brought 15 passengers including patients from the island to Shah Porir Dwip.

This correspondent talked over phone with about 50 residents of St Martin’s Island including public representatives, businessmen, teachers, trawler owners and general people. They said they are not bothered by the internal conflict in Myanmar, but they suffered immensely as the waterway communication snapped.

All waterway communications between Teknaf and St Martin’s have remained cut-off since 8 June. Earlier on 5 and 8 June, trawlers and speedboats were targeted by gunfire from Myanmar at Naikkhongdia at the Naf River estuary. Although none was injured, the trawler was hit by seven bullets. After the incident, the upazila administration stopped plying of vessels on this route. The authorities then permitted an alternative route through the ‘Golgora’ area Bodormoka in Shah Porir Dwip. However, the St Martin’s service trawler owners association president Abdur Rashid said the owners don’t want to use this route considering this as risky.