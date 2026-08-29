Satyajit Ray’s ancestral home: Guesthouse built at Tk 7m, but no tourist stayed in 14 years

The government built a guesthouse at a cost of Tk 7 million (70 lakh) at the ancestral home of Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray to accommodate tourists.

However, although 14 years have passed since its construction, there is no record of any tourist staying there for even a single night. The guesthouse register is also completely blank, with no names or addresses of any guests recorded anywhere.

Satyajit Ray’s ancestral home is located in Masua village under Masua Union of Katiadi upazila in Kishoreganj. Tourists from different parts of the country visit the house, which is under the control of the Department of Archaeology, every day.

However, as Katiadi lacks good residential hotels, tourists travelling from distant areas face difficulties finding accommodation for the night. Taking the matter into consideration, the Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation constructed the guesthouse beside the ancestral property in 2011.