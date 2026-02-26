BNP names Rezaul Karim as candidate for Bogura-6 vacated by Tarique Rahman

Rezaul Karim (Badsha), president of the Bogura district unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has received his party’s nomination to contest the by-election in the Bogra-6 constituency, vacated by BNP chiarman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The constituency comprises 21 wards of Bogura municipality and Bogura Sadar Upazila.

The nomination letter, signed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, was formally handed over to Rezaual Karim on Thursday evening at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office.