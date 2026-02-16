Tarique Rahman gives up Bogura-6 seat

EC secretary Akhtar Ahmed told Prothom Alo this Monday afternoon that BNP chairman Tarique Rahman has vacated the Bogura-6 seat and retained Dhaka-17. The election commission has received his letter.

According to the law, a person can contest elections from a maximum of three seats. However, if victorious, they can take oath as the MP of only one seat. The remaining seats must be vacated, and the election commission organises by-elections for them according to the rules.