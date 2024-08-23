92pc mobile towers out of order in Feni 

Around 11 per cent of mobile towers have gone out of order in 10 flood-hit districts, with Feni being the hardest hit, where 92 per cent of the towers are now lying dysfunctional.

According to updates from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), there are a total of 13,240 towers in the 10 districts, while 1,461 of them were out of order until 3:00 pm on Friday.