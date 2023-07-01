Lightning kills 2 farmers in Kushtia

Two farmers died and another sustained injuries after being struck by lightning at Krisnapur village in Sadar upazila of Kushtia on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased--Jahur Ali, 50, son of Karim Sawdargar and Salim Uddin, 37, son of Mahir Uddin, were from the Krisnapur village and the injured Rezaul, 37, is also from the same village.