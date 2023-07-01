Lightning kills 2 farmers in Kushtia

Two farmers died and another sustained injuries after being struck by lightning at Krisnapur village in Sadar upazila of Kushtia on Saturday, reports UNB.
The deceased--Jahur Ali, 50, son of Karim Sawdargar and Salim Uddin, 37, son of Mahir Uddin, were from the Krisnapur village and the injured Rezaul, 37, is also from the same village.
Quoting locals, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadhan Kumar Biswas said the farmers took shelter under the shade of a tin-shed tea-stall at the village when the lightning amid a heavy downfall started at noon.
Suddenly, the lightning struck on the tin-shed of the stall leaving the duo dead on the spot and another critically injured, he said.
The injured was rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where he is now out of danger, said the hospital’s residential medical officer Taposh Kumar Sarkar.