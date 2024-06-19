Floods likely in 3 northern districts as water of several rivers above danger level
Floods may hit three northern districts -- Rangpur, Gaibandha and Kurigram -- as water level at different points of several rivers including Teesta in these districts is flowing above the danger level.
Meanwhile, water in rivers of four northern districts -- above mentioned three districts and Nilphamari -- has increased due to incessant rain and onrush water from the upstream.
Rangpur
Water of the Teesta river is flowing 20 cm above danger levels in Rangpur. Water from the Teesta crosses the danger level at Teesta rail bridge area at Kaunia upazila 20 cm above the danger level at around 11:00am on Wednesday. There is a fear that water there will increase further by tonight.
Rangpur Water Development Board on Wednesday morning said moderate and heavy rain may occur within 24 to 72 hours. The water of Teesta may increase further during the period. A total of 221 mm of rain occurred in Rangpur at midnight. Clouds have been seen in the sky since morning today.
Rangpur WDB supervising engineer Ahsan Habib, speaking to Prothom Alo, said 44 sluice gates of Teesta barrage have been opened in fear of increase of water.
Chairmen at different union parishads said floods may hit the river-bank areas of Pirgachha, Kaunia and Gangachhara upazilas of the district due to increase in water in the Teesta. The residents on the bank of the river are on alert.
Gangachhara's Lakkhitari union parishad chairman Abdullahel Hadi said water in the river has been increasing for three days. The situation in the sky indicates more rain and water in the river will increase further.
Chairman concerned said residents at Kolkonda, Nohali and Alambiditor unions are at risk of floods.
WDB Dalia division executive engineer Md Ashfauddowla said water in the Teesta river has increased in comparison to the past few days. Water was flowing 20 cm below the danger level at around 6:00am today, Wednesday. Water may increase a bit after the evening. However, there is a little possibility of crossing the danger level.