Floods likely in 3 northern districts as water of several rivers above danger level

Water of the Teesta river is flowing 20 cm above danger levels in Rangpur. Water from the Teesta crosses the danger level at Teesta rail bridge area at Kaunia upazila 20 cm above the danger level at around 11:00am on Wednesday. There is a fear that water there will increase further by tonight.

Rangpur Water Development Board on Wednesday morning said moderate and heavy rain may occur within 24 to 72 hours. The water of Teesta may increase further during the period. A total of 221 mm of rain occurred in Rangpur at midnight. Clouds have been seen in the sky since morning today.

Rangpur WDB supervising engineer Ahsan Habib, speaking to Prothom Alo, said 44 sluice gates of Teesta barrage have been opened in fear of increase of water.

Chairmen at different union parishads said floods may hit the river-bank areas of Pirgachha, Kaunia and Gangachhara upazilas of the district due to increase in water in the Teesta. The residents on the bank of the river are on alert.