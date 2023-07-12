Police carry out searches on highway, 10 detained

Superintendent of police in Narayanganj, Golam Mostafa Russel, claimed the traffic is normal on the highway. He told Prothom Alo that the searches are being carried out as part of the police’s routine tasks.

Asked, the SP said no one has been arrested. Some suspects have been detained.

Speaking about overall environment, Narayanganj district BNP president Muhammad Gias Uddin said police raided the homes of their leaders and activists in Narayanganj on Tuesday night and detained 10.

District BNP general secretary Golam Faruq, however, claimed that at least 30 of the party leaders and activists were detained as of 10:00 am Wednesday.

He also alleged that police have been conducting the drives to instill fear among the party leaders and activists before the rally in Dhaka. They set up checkposts on highways and searching at public transports and forced many partymen to return home.