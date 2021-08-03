Osmani airport incident: Two probe committees formed

Biman's Sylhet district manager (DM) Farooq Alam said the investigation committees have started investigating from Monday noon.
A source at Osmani Airport said that the Civil Aviation committee has been asked to submit a report in three days.
Meanwhile, the UK expatriate, Jamila Chowdhury, told reporters that her husband, who was staying in London, said her child was ill, which is why she is anxious and upset.
On July 28, Jamila Chowdhury was supposed to be a passenger of a direct flight from Sylhet to London, BG-201 of Bangladesh Biman.
She alleged that she could not go to the UK that day due to the disrespectful and unjust behaviour of some officials at Osmani Airport.
After the incident Biman has already suspended ground service officer Mokhlesur Rahman and dismissed ground service supervisor Kawsar Ali Mandal.