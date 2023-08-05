5 passengers miraculously survive after container lorry crushes car

A private car was crushed under a container lorry on Dhaka-Chattogram highway near Faujdarhat Cadet College. All five passengers of the car miraculously survived, reports UNB.
According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 10:30am on Saturday morning when a Dhaka-bound lorry overturned on a private car coming in the same direction.
The crash trapped the car's driver and four passengers under the massive lorry.
They were rescued by joint efforts of locals, policemen, and Kumira fire service personnel.
While the car driver sustained minor injuries, the remaining passengers, including a child, were fortunately unhurt.
Sub inspector Amirul of Baro Auliya highway police station said that the private car was returning from Chattogram Airport.
While en route to the city, the car inadvertently came on the path of the container lorry's overturn, he added.
Sultan Mahmud, the senior station officer at Kumira Fire Service, said, "Upon receiving news of the accident, we swiftly rushed to the scene and used wreckers and cranes to disentangle the container lorry.”
"After an intense 45-minute operation, we successfully freed all five people from the private car, and, remarkably, they were unharmed," he said.