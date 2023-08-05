5 passengers miraculously survive after container lorry crushes car

A private car was crushed under a container lorry on Dhaka-Chattogram highway near Faujdarhat Cadet College. All five passengers of the car miraculously survived, reports UNB.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 10:30am on Saturday morning when a Dhaka-bound lorry overturned on a private car coming in the same direction.

The crash trapped the car's driver and four passengers under the massive lorry.