Over 118,000 to get Covid-19 vaccine during campaign in Rangpur city

RpCC chief executive officer Md Ruhul Amin Miah presided over the meeting on implementation of the Covid-19 (Moderna) vaccination campaign strictly abiding by the health directives in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
RpCC secretary Md Rashedul Haque, its chief health officer Kamruzzaman Ibne Taz, city councilors, sanitary officer Md Abdul Kaiyum and other officials attended the meeting.
Mayor Mostafizur said a total of 543 health workers including 297 volunteers, 198 trained vaccination workers and 48 supervisors will work at 81 inoculation centres from 9:00am to 3:00pm daily in all 33 wards of the city to implement the campaign.
“Citizens above 18-year age group should come with photocopies of their national identity (NID) cards to the vaccination centres in their respective wards to get inoculated with the first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine,” he said.
He especially called upon people to be inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine during the six-day campaign abiding by the health directives and hygiene rules to remain safe and keep others safe.
Talking to the news agency on Wednesday, RpCC chief executive officer Ruhul Amin Miah said 3,600 citizens aged above 18-year will be vaccinated with the first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in each of the 33 wards of the city.
The RpCC authority has already received 118,800 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate a total of 118,800 citizens with the first dose of the jab in the city.
“After vaccination with the first dose, we will provide a vaccination card prepared by the RpCC authority to each of them with the date for vaccinating them with the second dose of the jab,” he added.
He sought cooperation of media in creating public awareness to make the vaccination campaign a success.