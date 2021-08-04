Over 118,000 to get Covid-19 vaccine during campaign in Rangpur city

“Citizens above 18-year age group should come with photocopies of their national identity (NID) cards to the vaccination centres in their respective wards to get inoculated with the first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine,” he said.

He especially called upon people to be inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine during the six-day campaign abiding by the health directives and hygiene rules to remain safe and keep others safe.

Talking to the news agency on Wednesday, RpCC chief executive officer Ruhul Amin Miah said 3,600 citizens aged above 18-year will be vaccinated with the first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in each of the 33 wards of the city.