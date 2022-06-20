Over 12,000 families in Cox’s Bazar living with imminent risk of landslides

“I am forced to live with the risk of death from a landslide in the foothill. Where else a day labourer like me would lie down after work?” said Ariful Islam, a resident of Lighthouse area in Cox’s Bazar.

Like Ariful there are at least 12,000 families who have been living in huts built on the sloping foothills, with an elevated risk of landslide, according to Cox’s Bazar Forest and Environment Conservation Council.

Given the average family size in Bangladesh, this could mean around 50,000 people are at risk.