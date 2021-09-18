'Over 50 child marriages from a school in Tangail'

More than 50 girl students of a Tangail school have fallen victims to early marriage during the coronavirus-induced school closure for 18 months.

Given the improving pandemic situation, the school has now reopened. But the certain students are not coming to the school.

The victims of child marriage are of Hugra Habib Quader High School—located in a char land 10km west of Tangail town under the Sadar upazila. Most of the school children there are of poor families. The trend of child marriage in the locality is persistent though, but has turned worst during the Covid situation.

Earlier, it is learnt that 50 girl students of the Satkhira-based Alipur Adarsha Girls High School became victims of child marriage. Prothom Alo published a report regarding the issue on 7 September.