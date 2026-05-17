Clashes erupt at DUET over appointment of new VC

An ongoing student movement over the appointment of a new vice-chancellor (VC) at the Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) in Gazipur turned into clashes today, Sunday, leaving at least 15 people injured, according to reports.

During the confrontation, the two groups—supporting and opposing the appointment of the new VC—chased each other and hurled brickbats, creating a tense situation on campus from the morning.

According to university sources, Professor Mohammad Iqbal of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology was appointed as the new vice-chancellor of DUET by the government last Thursday.