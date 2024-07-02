Khulna Krishi Bank officials jailed for embezzling Tk 8.5m
A court in Khulna sentenced three officials of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, including two former managers, to jail in a Tk 8.5 million (85 lakh) embezzlement case in Fultola of Khulna district.
The judgment was handed down on Monday afternoon by Khulna senior special district judge Mahmuda Begum who rejected their bail pleas and ordered their immediate incarceration.
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyers Khandaker Mujibur Rahman and Selim Al Azad confirmed the news.
Former manager of Bangladesh Krishi Bank's Fultola branch Md Azizur Rahman, former manager KM Zakaria and inspector Syed Hasmat Ali were found guilty by the court.
The accused, in collusion with each other, embezzled Tk 8,444,500 against 32 loans from 2018 to 2020.
ACC deputy assistant director Faisal Quader filed the case with the special district judge's court on 27 January 2021.