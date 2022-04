The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday filed a case against senior assistant vice-president of Standard Bank, Rafiq Mahmood on the allegation of misappropriating TK 311.8 million, reports UNB.

The case was filed with the Coordinated Office, ACC-1 after the primary investigation.

Deputy director of ACC public relation office Muhammad Arif Sadeq told the news agency that deputy director G M Ahsanul Kabir filed the case against the former manager of the Shyampur branch of the bank.